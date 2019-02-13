Salisbury Composite High students launch first school paper for EIPS

Dayna Nelson, Cassidy Harke and Edward Melynk from Salisbury Composite High have created a new place for students' voices to be heard.

Out of the need to create a Grade 11 group project, the trio decided to take their English teacher's advise to think out of the box. So, they formed their school's first ever newspaper The Red and Black (named after their school colours).

"This is going to be a way that all the students can have a voice, they can write about what they care about and I think it will bring our school community closer together," said Nelson.

The three founders are currently the paper's editors while about ten other students are helping write stories.

"Some are kind of off and on because of our busy schedules, so we're looking to expand after our first edition once we get things in motion," explained Melynk.

The topics in the paper include sports, grad info, school highlights and the cafeteria menu. They also have an awareness section where they will talk about issues that have a strong impact on youth, but may not be talked about. One of their writers has been working with the school's Gay Straight Alliance about any issues the group believes should be discussed.

"It creates a more inclusive environment I think when everyone gets to know better about each other," Melynk added.

The paper is currently done through print only, however, the trio are also hoping to post digitally. Old papers will be stored on their school website so people can go back and read them.

This is the only school newspaper in Elk Island Public Schools.

The first edition of The Red and Black was launched on Tuesday (Feb.12).