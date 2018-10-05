Rudolph Hennig teachers come through on Terry Fox promise

Details
Category: Local News
Two Fort Saskatchewan junior high school teachers recently came through on a special promise they made to students.

When Rudolph Hennig teacher Terry Zurock learned the school was still $1,500 shy of its $5,000 Terry Fox run fundraising goal, he made the students a deal. If they could raise the rest of the money before the September 27 event, he would camp outside the school for the night, no matter the weather.
 
“It was all the motivation they needed,” said principal Ken Wlos. “Immediately, students went out and started canvassing the entire neighbourhood. So much so, we ended up exceeding our goal, raising more than $5,300.”
 
Zurock, who teaches grades 8 and 9, thinks the legacy of Terry Fox may have played a part in the students’ determination.
 
“He's the one that began this Marathon of Hope. And because of his age, a lot of the kids relate to him in terms of the disability with his leg and still being able to run through."
 
Teacher Richard Reid joined Zurock in the October 4 campout in the school’s courtyard.
 
“We just decided that since we both kind of were in on this, raising the money together, that we would do it together. We'd go outside,” Reid said. “Mr Zurock handles the Terry Fox Day and I've always looked after making sure my class raised a lot of money.  And together it's been good."
 
Spending the night in a tent was well worth the cause, Reid added.
 
“It's the least we can do considering the free time the kids gave up.”

