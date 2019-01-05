Rogers Hometown Hockey makes first stop in Sherwood Park

Details
Category: Local News
There was a lot of excitement in Strathcona County for the first day of Rogers Hometown Hockey on Saturday (Jan.5).
 
Lots of hockey-themed games were set up for the kids to play, such as bubble hockey, a virtual photo booth and ball hockey.
 
Other events included a hockey circus show, a Dodge Ram themed obstacle course where participants could win a 2019 RAM 1500 and autograph signings with NHL alumni.
 
Residents like Chelsey Rice loved having the event stop in Strathcona County.
 
"I think it's really good for our family because we're big hockey fans, so we like coming out and seeing all the Oilers alumni and all the little hockey activities."
 
Rice came to the event with her children, most of whom agreed that a big highlight was the free hot chocolate provide by Tim Hortons. Dr. Oetker Giusuppe's Pizzeria was there providing food as well.
 
Fans were treated to live music from Karac Hendriks, with the Melisizwe Brothers and the Road Hammers will be performing on Sunday (Jan.6).
 
The main event on Sunday is the live broadcast of the Oilers verses Anaheim game, which will be hosted by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.
 
"It's a hockey celebration, a musical celebration," said MacLean. "I hope people can come join us."
 
 The festivities begin at noon on Sunday. The game starts at 6:00.
 

