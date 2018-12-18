A local man wants to brighten up the area for the holidays.

Chris Robertson is hoping all the homes around the SouthPointe ponds will decorate their backyards with Christmas lights. Four streets in particular: Bremner Crescent, Cranston Place, Durrand Bend and Ellison Court.

"We want to encourage people to walk the city groomed paths, enjoy healthy lifestyles and let everyone know that the joy of Christmas is alive and well right here in Fort Saskatchewan," said Robertson.

Robertson agrees a drive down Candy Cane Lane in Edmonton is always nice, but the local initiative could lead to something bigger

"I think we can create that kind of tradition and fun right here."

A resident of five years, Robertson is very impressed with the job the city workers do each season.

"The most impressive light display, the one that stands out to me is the wonderful job the city does of decorating the Christmas tree just after you come over the bridge into town because when you see those lights, you know this is a welcoming community."

Robertson encourages the lights to be up from now until Jan.2.