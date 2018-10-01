Roads could be sketchy to Calgary or the mountains

Driving conditions could be messy in certain parts of the province.

Heavy snow is falling over parts of the Rocky Mountains and foothills and should continue until Wednesday (Oct.3).



Current indications are that the heaviest snow will fall from the Icefields parkway south to Kananaskis and in the Nordegg region. Areas surrounding these regions may also receive warning levels of snow depending on the evolution of the weather pattern.



Regardless of how much snow falls, it is likely that the highways near and west of Calgary, including the Trans-Canada, will experience poor driving conditions on Monday night and Tuesday.

The snowfall amount could be upwards of 30 cm.