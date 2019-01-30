Road report: ice and snow covered roads across region

Most of the region was hit with around five cm of snow Wednesday morning (Jan,30), making for an interesting commute.

According to Alberta 511, as of 3 p.m., Highway 21 and Highway 15 north of Fort Saskatchewan are both partly covered in snow and ice.

Highway 15 going from the Fort to Edmonton is listed as dry.

Highway 16, going from Sherwood Park past Elk Island National Park is listed as wet with snow and ice patches. Highway 28, going through Namao, Bon Accord, Gibbons and Redwater is also reported as partly covered in snow and ice.

Out by Gibbons, Highway 28A did have multiple reports of black ice and a collision this morning, Alberta 511 currently has it listed as dry.

Despite multiple crashes this morning, the Anthony Henday looks to be in fair condition.

If you see something on the roads, give us a call at 780-998-1079.