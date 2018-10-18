Strathcona County is continuing to consult with the public as it plans for the future of two rural roads.

The county is currently carrying out phase two of its study on Range Roads 231 and 232 between Highway 630/Wye Road and Highway 628/Whitemud Extension. The county expects the roads will need some upgrades as the area continues to grow. The study aims to find ways to keep traffic moving efficiently and safely in the face of future development.

The county held an open house on Wednesday night (Oct. 17) to give residents a chance to learn more and to share their thoughts on the road planning.

Phase one of the study went from February to May, with the county’s first open house about the roads happening in April.

"Now we're coming back and saying 'okay, we heard your thoughts and we have some ideas here and here,'” said county infrastructure engineer Tony Maghee. “And we're basically showing those options.”

The county will use residents’ input as it makes some long-term recommendations for upgrading the roads. Maghee said residents shared some mixed priorities in April.

"Some were saying to lower the speed. Some were saying keep it the same. Some were saying roundabout. Some were saying intersections. It was a variety of things.”

Maghee added that public input is just one part of the road planning process.

"We do look at the technical aspects of the different options,” he said. “We have to look at feasibility and drainage and safety reviews. So there's a number of inputs that are required to provide the ultimate recommendation."