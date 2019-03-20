Road weight bans in effect in Lamont County

Details
Category: Local News
Lamont County's seasonal road bans are now in effect.
 
As of Tuesday (Mar.19), seasonal road weight bans are in place across Lamont County.
 
"This is more of a preventative maintenance issue rather than closing the road because it's a washout," said Chris Valaire, director of public works in Lamont County. "'Do I anticipate one or two of those going to that level? Yes, I would say so.'"
 
The roads affected are:
 
- RR 195 from Twp Rd. 550 South to Hwy 16 – 50 per cent
- Twp Rd. 550 from RR 204 to Hwy 831 - Hwy 15 – 50 per cent
- Twp Rd. 534 from Hwy 855 to RR 170 (hospital road) – 50 per cent
- Twp Rd 520 from Hwy 855 to RR 163 – 50 per cent
- No trucks over one ton RR 195 from Jct. Hwy 15 to Jct. Hwy 29 (paved road)
- RR 195 from Hwy 16 South to Blackfoot Camp - 50 per cent
- RR 185 from Hwy 29 to Twp Rd 560 - 75 per cent
- RR 170 from Twp 580 to Twp 574 - 75 per cent
- RR 170 from Twp 574 to Hwy 45 - 75 per cent
- Twp Rd 574 from RR 165 to RR 170 - 75 per cent
- Hamlet of Hilliard streets – 50 per cent
- Twp Rd 561 including Hamlet of Star from Hwy 831 to RR 193 – 50 per cent
 
All other county gravel and oiled roads are at 75 per cent capacity.
 
The seasonal road bans will remain in effect until further notice.
 

