Road weight bans in effect in Lamont County

Lamont County's seasonal road bans are now in effect.

As of Tuesday (Mar.19), seasonal road weight bans are in place across Lamont County.

"This is more of a preventative maintenance issue rather than closing the road because it's a washout," said Chris Valaire, director of public works in Lamont County. "'Do I anticipate one or two of those going to that level? Yes, I would say so.'"

The roads affected are:

- RR 195 from Twp Rd. 550 South to Hwy 16 – 50 per cent

- Twp Rd. 550 from RR 204 to Hwy 831 - Hwy 15 – 50 per cent

- Twp Rd. 534 from Hwy 855 to RR 170 (hospital road) – 50 per cent

- Twp Rd 520 from Hwy 855 to RR 163 – 50 per cent

- No trucks over one ton RR 195 from Jct. Hwy 15 to Jct. Hwy 29 (paved road)

- RR 195 from Hwy 16 South to Blackfoot Camp - 50 per cent

- RR 185 from Hwy 29 to Twp Rd 560 - 75 per cent

- RR 170 from Twp 580 to Twp 574 - 75 per cent

- RR 170 from Twp 574 to Hwy 45 - 75 per cent

- Twp Rd 574 from RR 165 to RR 170 - 75 per cent

- Hamlet of Hilliard streets – 50 per cent

- Twp Rd 561 including Hamlet of Star from Hwy 831 to RR 193 – 50 per cent

All other county gravel and oiled roads are at 75 per cent capacity.

The seasonal road bans will remain in effect until further notice.