Resource centre needs golves; Bossert, community step up

It was all smiles at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre (GFRC).

On Tuesday (Feb.11), SouthPointe School Grade 1 teachers Carole Bossert and Lisa Jefferis dropped off 50 pairs of gloves that were donated through the Warm Hands Warm Hearts initiative.

"It was exciting that we could reach out to another community. I think the neatest thing is hearing that it's going to touch the lives of so many people in Sturgeon County," said Bossert, who found out about the GFRC's need through fortsaskonline.com

In November, SouthPointe School received a $1,000 grant from United Way of the Alberta Capital Region called Dentons Make Your Mark on Poverty. The grant was given to support schools with student-led initiatives that promote action and awareness around poverty in the community.

"It's really great to know that there are gloves going to different kids in Sturgeon County," said Jefferis. "We're not only touching schools in Fort Saskatchewan, but so many more in the area."

In January, the GFRC was down to zero gloves at one point, sparking their plea for help.

"It's going to make a huge impact. We have some families already that we know will be calling because they've been looking for gloves and we haven't had enough to meet their need," said Cindy Westra, program coordinator at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre.

The total number of gloves raised through the Warm Hands Warm Hearts initiative will be announced on Thursday (Feb.14).