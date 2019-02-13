Details
Category: Local News
It was all smiles at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre (GFRC).
 
On Tuesday (Feb.11), SouthPointe School Grade 1 teachers Carole Bossert and Lisa Jefferis dropped off 50 pairs of gloves that were donated through the Warm Hands Warm Hearts initiative.
 
"It was exciting that we could reach out to another community. I think the neatest thing is hearing that it's going to touch the lives of so many people in Sturgeon County," said Bossert, who found out about the GFRC's need through fortsaskonline.com.
 
In November, SouthPointe School received a $1,000 grant from United Way of the Alberta Capital Region called Dentons Make Your Mark on Poverty. The grant was given to support schools with student-led initiatives that promote action and awareness around poverty in the community.
 
"It's really great to know that there are gloves going to different kids in Sturgeon County," said Jefferis. "We're not only touching schools in Fort Saskatchewan, but so many more in the area."
 
In January, the GFRC was down to zero gloves at one point, sparking their plea for help.
 
"It's going to make a huge impact. We have some families already that we know will be calling because they've been looking for gloves and we haven't had enough to meet their need," said Cindy Westra, program coordinator at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre.
 
The total number of gloves raised through the Warm Hands Warm Hearts initiative will be announced on Thursday (Feb.14).

More Local News

Update: Missing Josephburg man last known to be driving silver Pontiac

The Strathcona County RCMP have located a missing man.

Resource centre needs golves; Bossert, community step up

It was all smiles at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre (GFRC).

Local history showcased in new escape room

Namao's new escape room gives visitors a blast from the past.

Should Alberta adopt harsher distracted driving laws?

Should police treat distracted driving infractions more seriously?

Dead body found in Sturgeon County

Police are looking into a suspicious death.

Strathcona County Council Chambers re-open months after explosions

Restoration crews continue to make progress at the Strathcona County Community Centre.

Current temperates: frostbite in 10 minutes or less

With the cold weather still hanging around, there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Salisbury Composite High students launch first school paper for EIPS

Dayna Nelson, Cassidy Harke and Edward Melynk from Salisbury Composite High have created a new place for students' voices to be heard.

German program undergoing changes in Sherwood Park

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is modifying its German programming at Mills Haven Elementary.

SCA Secondary capturing school moments with zip-line robot

The Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary's robotics class recently finished an ambitious project.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login