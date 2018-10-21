City asks for input on controversial campground expansion

Details
Category: Local News
The City of Fort Saskatchewan is giving residents a chance to share their thoughts on the Fort Lions campground and the future of Turner Park.

The city is holding a public hearing on Tuesday (Oct. 23) about proposed changes to a land use bylaw that could open the door for expansion of the campground into the riverside park. Council passed first reading of the amended bylaw in September.
 
If finalized, the bylaw will rezone the campground land and part of Turner Park to direct control (recreation and tourism), a change that will give the existing campground a permanent, officially approved home.
 
Under current zoning, campgrounds are a discretionary use in the area. The rezoning is intended to allow for future developments that support recreation and tourism in the park as well as the adjacent river valley.

Council voted to have staff prepare the amendment back in May after Lions Club representative Don Westman told councillors the club is looking to expand.
 
The Lions want to add at least 20 new sites to the facility to keep up with public demand, an expansion Westman said could bring in thousands of dollars in revenue that the club would put towards funding community groups.

Nearby residents have previously voiced their concerns about the campground and any further development of Turner Park.
 
The public hearing takes place at city hall at 6 p.m. Residents also have until noon on Tuesday to submit written feedback by mail or email.

