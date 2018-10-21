City asks for input on controversial campground expansion

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is giving residents a chance to share their thoughts on the Fort Lions campground and the future of Turner Park.



The city is holding a public hearing on Tuesday (Oct. 23) about proposed changes to a land use bylaw that could open the door for expansion of the campground into the riverside park.



Council voted to have staff prepare the amendment back in May after Lions Club representative Don Westman told councillors

The Lions want to add at least 20 new sites to the facility to keep up with public demand, an expansion Westman said could bring in thousands of dollars in revenue that the club would put towards funding community groups.



The public hearing takes place at city hall at 6 p.m. Residents also have until noon on Tuesday to submit written feedback by mail or email.