Details
Category: Local News
Snow removal crews will be clearing residential streets from January 10 to 15.

As such, the City of Fort Saskatchewan is asking residents to watch for red and white 'No Parking' signs, which include dates for parking restrictions.

The signs will be posted at the entrances to neighbourhoods throughout Fort Sask prior to the scheduled snow clearing in each area.

"Make sure on your designated day that your vehicle is not on the street and that means from one minute after midnight, you need to make sure your vehicle is moved until the street has had the snow removed," said Matt Lowther, supervisor with Fort Saskatchewan Municipal Enforcement Services.

Vehicles left on the street will be ticketed and may be towed.

More Local News

DCC experiences highs and lows in 2018

It was a year of peaks and valleys for the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).

Residential snow clearing set to begin

Snow removal crews will be clearing residential streets from January 10 to 15.

Alleged vandalism in Namao

The Namao Ridge Ice Shack has been reportedly targeted by vandals.

Boys and Girls Club provides over 17,000 breakfasts to kids

Tons of kids were able to start their day off right thanks to the local Boys and Girls Club.

Keeping fire hydrants clear could save a life

Strathcona County Emergency Services is asking for residents to help them keep their response times as efficient as possible.

Tom Cochrane and Red Rider coming to Fort Saskatchewan

Canadian music icon Tom Cochrane is set to take the stage at the Shell Theatre in March.

International Woman's Day gala returning in March

International Woman's Day will be celebrated in the Fort on March 8.

Co-op and community raise over $10,000 for food bank

The Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank received a large boost.

Stephen Hill takes role of Lamont County CAO

Stephen Hill has been appointed as the newest Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Lamont County.

Fort Sask hit with thefts from vehicles over the holidays

Thefts from motor vehicles was the top reported crime over the past two weeks (Dec.24-Jan.7).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login