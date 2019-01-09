Residential snow clearing set to begin

Snow removal crews will be clearing residential streets from January 10 to 15.

As such, the City of Fort Saskatchewan is asking residents to watch for red and white 'No Parking' signs, which include dates for parking restrictions.

The signs will be posted at the entrances to neighbourhoods throughout Fort Sask prior to the scheduled snow clearing in each area.

"Make sure on your designated day that your vehicle is not on the street and that means from one minute after midnight, you need to make sure your vehicle is moved until the street has had the snow removed," said Matt Lowther, supervisor with Fort Saskatchewan Municipal Enforcement Services.

Vehicles left on the street will be ticketed and may be towed.