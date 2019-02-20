Repairs complete on Bruderheim's water line

In order to do so, they turned off the town's water supply from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb.20).

"Everything went exactly as planned — they had everything ready before they shut the water off and then they were able to put that sleeve around the pipe," said Patty Podoborozny, Bruderheim's chief administrative officer.

The fix was complete and water was restored to the town around 6 p.m. However, it's expected to take crews about five hours to restore the line to full pressure, according to Podoborozny.