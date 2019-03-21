Region experiencing elevated pollution levels

Higher pollution levels are affecting the air quality.

On Thursday afternoon (Mar.21), Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Bruderheim, Redwater, Lamont, Bon Accord, Gibbons and Namao.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Individuals may experience symptoms like increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

The conditions are expected to continue overnight before improving Friday afternoon.