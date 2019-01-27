Redwater man arrested for break and enter again

A local man has once again been arrested for a break and enter.
On January 17, just after midnight, police responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress at a business in Redwater.
RCMP arrived on scene and arrested 30-year-old Alex Paquette of Redwater.
He was charged with both residential and commercial break and enters, theft and breach of recognizance.
Paquette was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday (Jan.24). He was also scheduled to appear in court on Friday (Jan.25) for other offences that happened in the summer of 2018.