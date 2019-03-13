Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

Details
Category: Local News
A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.
 
On Sunday (Mar.10) in Cold Lake, five people were arrested, including 24-year-old Shane Weekley from Redwater.
 
Police say they responded to shots fired at a vehicle with two people inside; the suspects then fled in a stolen truck. When their vehicle became stuck, the suspects tried to run on foot but were caught.
 
Upon searching the area, the RCMP found an SKS firearm. The SKS is a Soviet semi-automatic rifle, the predecessor to the AK-47.
 
03122019Gun RCMP seized an SKS rifle after a pursuit on Sunday.
 
Weekley, Tealyn Marten (19), Cody Spence (20), Vanessa Gabriel (19) and Peter Hamelin (34) were charged with discharge firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, flight from police, possession of firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5000 (x2) and unauthorized possession of firearm.
 
All five will appear in Cold Lake Court on Wednesday (Mar.13).

