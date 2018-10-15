Redwater gauging interest from cannabis retailers

The Town of Redwater could be adding a couple new shops after October 17.

With recreational cannabis becoming legal nationwide on Wednesday (Oct.17), Redwater could be one of the rural communities to potentially benefit from the new industry.

"Right now, we have two business applications," said mayor Mel Smith.

When it comes to pot shop locations, town council followed the provincial guidelines by opening the doors for potential retailers.

"All of downtown and a couple of other areas with retail development coming would be accessible."

Only 26 kilometers down the road in Gibbons, it was made mandatory for all cannabis store applications to go through the hands of council

"We're not going to get involved in that kind of stuff, that isn't our role," added Smith. "That isn't a council's role. We've got a planning department that looks after that."

In the Fort, two pot shops will be opening up on legalization day . Although no stores will be opening immediately in Redwater, Smith remains optimistic.

"Anytime you can expand the retail sector, it's a good thing. We're always trying to attract new business."