Redwater council mimics Fort Saskatchewan smoking bylaw

Residents in Redwater and Fort Saskatchewan will experience cannabis legalization in a similar way.

At their last council meeting, Redwater finalized their smoking bylaw, making identical decisions to the ones made in Fort Saskatchewan

"What we did tonight is we've voted to allow smoking of cannabis on private property only and for regular smoking, at least ten meters away from any community owned buildings, recreation centres," explained mayor Mel Smith.

The ten meter law applies to both tobacco and vaping. The previous law, set by the province, stated that smokers had to be five meters away.

According to Smith, five meters wasn't far enough.

"To be honest, because of the odors. It is very odorous and there will be substantial complaints, we know that. So, that was the reason."