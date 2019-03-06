Redwater council approves threat assessment protocol

Details
Redwater council made a unanimous decision at a recent meeting.
 
Council approved implementing the St. Albert and Sturgeon Regional Violence Threat Risk Assessment (VTRA) Protocol.
 
The protocol is based on the North American Centre for Risk Assessment and Trauma Response model. Through research done by mental professionals, law enforcement and specialists in the field, VTRA promotes and teaches methods of violence prevention in communities through monitoring and understand threat assessments.
 
The program is mainly targeted at youth, watching out for any risky behavior that indicates they could be a danger to themselves or others.
 
"It's a tool to identify things at an earlier stage, not waiting for the person to 'snap' but making sure the investigative tools are present and working together collaboratively before something happens," explained deputy mayor David McRae.
 
Workshops will be available to any school or community partner with VTRA to train community members in threat assessment.
 
"It's a phenomenal program when you look at all of the details of it," added McRae. "I just wish it had been around for a longer period of time."
 
Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County have already brought the protocol into their communities.

