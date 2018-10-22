Details
Category: Local News
Recreational cannabis has some cheering and others scratching their head.
 
Fort Saskatchewan's Protective Services are one of the groups whose concerns venture further than public use. 
 
"If we look at the experiences wherever else it's been legalized, there's been an increase in consumption, there's been an increase in collisions and an increase in hospitalizations. We know that there's going to be a negative consequence with the legalization," said Brad Ward, Fort Saskatchewan’s director of protective services.
 
At Fort Saskatchewan's Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday (Oct.18), Ward recognized that there will be people who consume cannabis responsibly, but expressed serious concern for those who choose to drive after.
 
One of the other issues brought up was the long-term health effects on youth and cannabis users under the age of 25.
 
"The biggest unknown is there hasn't been a lot of medical research done because it wasn't a legal product, but based on what we've seen in other jurisdictions, there will be some issues," added Ward.
 
Public cannabis consumption was the topic of 2018 for Fort councillors. The rules have trickled down to the local detachment, where RCMP officers will not be able to use cannabis within 28 days of a shift.
 

 

 

More Local News

Workplace accident in Sherwood Park leads to one dead

One person has died after an incident in Sherwood Park.

Recreational cannabis raises concerns for protective services director

Recreational cannabis has some cheering and others scratching their head.

EIPS looking for school name ideas

Does Wye Elementary need a new name?

Fort MP shares opinions on carbon tax, trade deal

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP Garnett Genuis visited the city recently to share his thoughts on pipelines, the carbon tax and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Local student brings mental health focus to youth council discussions

A Fort Saskatchewan teenager is looking for ways to take the stress out of going to school.

CP Holiday Train set to make stop in Josephburg

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will once again be rolling into Josephburg this year as it chugs its way across Canada.

Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce announces 2018 business award winners

Months of hard work, community spirit and excellent customer service paid off for 10 local businesses honoured at the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce business awards gala.

City asks for input on controversial campground expansion

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is giving residents a chance to share their thoughts on the Fort Lions campground and the future of Turner Park.

Local woman gives massages for charity

Kids in need will be able to get active thanks to some local effort.

New playground nearing completion at Gibbons School

After years of fundraising, students at Gibbons School will finally be able to enjoy a new playground.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login