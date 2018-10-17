Record temperature high for Fort Saskatchewan

This week's heat wave broke a record in Fort Saskatchewan and Sherwood Park.

The temperature on Wednesday, October 17 reached a high of 24 C, breaking the former daily record of 22.8 C set back in 1901.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week according to Environment Canada.

"Daytime highs slide off into the 10-15 degree range for most of the rest of the week. It's not going to be anything like it has been more recently," said meteorologist Blaine Lowry.

Envionment Canada says next week will most likely be mild as well.