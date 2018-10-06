More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Strathcona County RCMP and Strathcona County Citizens On Patrol (COP) volunteers inspected 374 vehicles parked at Millennium Place on Tuesday (Oct. 3). Volunteers did not try doors or touch vehicles, simply leaving a report card based on the vehicle's visible contents.

Of the 374 vehicles, 90 drivers left valuables or cash in plain sight, 45 left electronics visible, 61 had a garage door opener in plain view and three contained visible wallets and purses.

179 of the vehicles, just under half, received a positive report card indicating that they had taken the necessary steps to prevent vehicle crime.

Some tips from RCMP to protect your vehicle and its contents include ensuring doors are locked, parking in a well-lit area and hiding cash, electronics and other valuables.

As part of the Lock It or Lose It campaign, Strathcona County RCMP are also encouraging motorists to make a nightly habit of checking their vehicles to ensure they are properly protected.