The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP recently shared some safety and prevention tips for the holiday season.

This time of year can be a prime one for thieves, with more people leaving their houses on holidays and having more valuables in their cars from shopping.

- Remove vehicle registration, insurance and cards from your vehicle.

- Remove any keys from your vehicle as well as garage door openers.

- Hide any valuables like loose change and electronic devices from view.

- Keep your shopping bags out of sight.

- Never leave your vehicle running while unattended (especially with the keys inside).

- Always close windows and lock all doors.

- Park in well-lit areas

- Arrange for a friend or neighbors to pick up your mail and newspapers while on vacation.

- Leave lights turned on both inside and outside your residence after dark. Some of the RCMP's advice to prevent thefts include:

Since the start of 2018 to the beginning of December, Fort Saskatchewan has had 72 reported vehicles thefts within the city. During the same time frame there have been 198 thefts from vehicles reported.