RCMP searching for missing teen

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Garren Bourque was last seen at his residence in Morinville at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Mar.19).
He is described as Indigenous, 5'11", 170 lb and has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal blue t-shirt with "Odd Future" written on it over a black hoodie and black jeans.
He does not drive and is believed to still be in the town of Morinville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP.