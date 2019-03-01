RCMP respond to collision between train and truck

A cleanup crew was required for an incident in Lamont County near Mundare.

On Thursday (Feb.28) around 2 p.m., the Vegreville RCMP responded to a call about a collision between a train and a grain truck at Range Road 173 and Township road 540.

While the grain truck was completely destroyed, no one was injured in the accident.

CN police and technicians were called on scene to make sure the train was still functional and to assist with cleaning up the debris.

The collision did not affect traffic on Highway 15 in any way.

The amount of damage done is not yet known, as the incident is still under investigation.