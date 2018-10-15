RCMP prepared to keep roads safe after cannabis legalization

Police are reassuring Alberta citizens that they will be taking extra precautions to ensure roads are kept safe once cannabis becomes legal.

At an event hosted in Edmonton by the Alberta RCMP on Friday (Oct.12), the RCMP and Traffic Services discussed the impact cannabis will have on police services, with enforcement on impaired driving being the main topic.

In preparation for legalization, the RCMP have focused much of their efforts on prevention and training.

"The number of Alberta RCMP members trained to enforce impaired driving will exceed the national standards. Aside from the classroom training for our officers, we have mandated online training for all employees on the introduction to the cannabis legislation," said chief superintendent Brad Mueller with the Alberta RCMP.

Their goal is to have one third of their members trained in the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) by 2020. The SFST is a series of tests police use to help determine if a driver has been impaired by alcohol or drugs.

"A future including legalized cannabis is one that I know the RCMP and us here in Alberta are trained and ready to respond to. The citizens of Alberta can rest assured that our decisions are based on research and supported by government partners and the law enforcement community."

Inspector Steve Daley, RCMP operations officer for traffic services, added that drug impaired driving has been illegal in Canada since 1925 and the technology and methods to enforce it have only gotten better throughout the years.

"Now we have new offences for drug impaired driving, increased impaired driving sanctions, approved screening equipment and all that has been put into place to discourage and reduce the incidents of impaired driving and make our roadways safer," said Daley. "Keeping roads and highways safe for all Albertans has always been a vital part of the provincial mandate and an RCMP priority."