RCMP Musical Ride coming to Fort Sask in August

The City of Fort Saskatchewan and the local rotary club are bringing in a massive event.

On Tuesday (Feb.12), city council heard a presentation from Terry Stacey and Stew Hennig of the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club, who are looking to bring the RCMP Musical Ride back to Fort Sask.

The RCMP Musical Ride is a formal event showcasing the equestrian skills of regular members. Fort Saskatchewan last hosted the event in 2010.

"I think it's always exciting when the RCMP Musical Ride comes to Fort Saskatchewan," said mayor Gale Katchur.

In their presentation, the rotary club asked the city to cover around $4200 in costs for facility rental, ground grooming and staff. The Musical Ride will be a part of the club's Rotary River Valley Festival, with the entire cost of hosting the event around $20,000.

"The RCMP Musical Ride is quite an attraction for the region. In 2010, there was quite a crowd for it, so I anticipate for 2019 it will have excellent attendance," added Katchur. "I think council just needs a little bit of time to think about the request and it will come back to council in a couple of weeks."

The RCMP Musical Ride is planned to be held on August 8, 2019.