RCMP looking to identify fuel theft suspects

Police are seeking the public's help to identify two men who recently stole some gas.

Around 8:00 a.m. on January 31, RCMP members responded to a fuel theft at a rural property near Mundare in Lamont County.

According to police, the homeowner saw two men dressed in black toques and black jackets taking gas from her fuel tanks.

When the homeowner interrupted the theft, the suspects fled in a gold 1998 Honda CR-V SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vegreville RCMP at 780-632-2223.