RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in Sherwood Park last week.
The assault reportedly happened at about 12:30 p.m. on September 11 when the girl was walking down Brentwood Blvd near Raven Drive.
Strathcona County RCMP said the man approached the girl, grabbed her hand and tried to start a conversation. The man then hugged and kissed the girl before walking away.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5’5”, with dark hair, a dark beard and blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and a reflective work vest.
Police have released a sketch of the suspect.