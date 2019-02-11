Details
Category: Local News
Police are asking for the public's help.
 
At around 12:15 p.m. on January 1, a man entered Super Value Liquor Store in Sherwood Park and attempted to purchase a case of beer. When the man's card was declined, he began to threaten the clerk. He then damaged a gate inside the store and stole the beer.
 
The store clerk was not injured.
 
The suspect is described as Caucasian with grey hair and wearing a black jacket.
 
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

