Police are asking for the public's help.

At around 12:15 p.m. on January 1, a man entered Super Value Liquor Store in Sherwood Park and attempted to purchase a case of beer. When the man's card was declined, he began to threaten the clerk. He then damaged a gate inside the store and stole the beer.

The store clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with grey hair and wearing a black jacket.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.