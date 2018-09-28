RCMP identify body found in rural Strathcona County

man found dead in Strathcona County on September 13 has been identified.

Strathcona RCMP say the man is 33-year old Aldane Mesquita from Edmonton.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

A white cube van is also believed to be connected to the investigation. The registered owner has been contacted by RCMP, but they are looking for more information from the public on if the van was seen between September 11-13.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.