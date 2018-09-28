Details
Category: Local News
A man found dead in Strathcona County on September 13 has been identified.
 
Strathcona RCMP say the man is 33-year old Aldane Mesquita from Edmonton.
 
The cause of his death is still unknown.
 
A white cube van is also believed to be connected to the investigation. The registered owner has been contacted by RCMP, but they are looking for more information from the public on if the van was seen between September 11-13.
 
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
 
09172018StrathCovan1
Police say a white cube van is believed to be connected to the investigation.

More Local News

RCMP identify body found in rural Strathcona County

A man found dead in Strathcona County on September 13 has been identified.

Fines start at $250 under new smoking bylaw

Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000 under Fort Saskatchewan’s newly approved smoking bylaw.

Waterline shutdown planned for Sturgeon County

About 400 residents will have limited water access in their area for a few days.

SouthPointe School students moved by cancer survivor, Terry Fox

Students from SouthPointe School were able to see exactly what they were running for at their Terry Fox run on Thursday (Sept.27).

New smoking bylaw makes exemption for vape shops

Fort Saskatchewan City Council has made it easier for people to try before they buy when it comes to electronic cigarettes and vaping.

Navy League Cadets doing their part to help the community

Local kids are helping the environment, while embracing the opportunity of the Navy League.

More Slab this fall for Strathcona County youth

A youth drop-in program launched by Strathcona County this summer will continue running into the fall.

Missing teen from Morinville found

Morinville RCMP have found a missing 13-year old.

No public cannabis smoking under new bylaw

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur was ready to cheer Tuesday night after city council agreed to finally put a new smoking bylaw on the books.

Update: Hold and secure in place at Rudolph Hennig

A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login