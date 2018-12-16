Details
Category: Local News
December is Impaired Driving Month for the province.
 
934 people were killed as a result of alcohol or drug impaired driving in Alberta over the last decade.
 
"Impaired driving is still a huge issue in our communities," said Constable Amanda Foster with the Morinville RCMP.
 
Residents may notice more police on the roads and more checkstops.
 
Morinville held their annual Candy Cane Checkstop on Thursday (Dec.13). The fun initiative hands out candy canes to sober drivers.
 
Police encourage everyone to plan ahead before going out. Plan for an alternative way home, such as being driven by a sober friend, calling a cab, an Uber, or planning to stay the night.
 
Never get into a vehicle with a driver that you suspect may impaired.
 
The Alberta RCMP recently stated in a release that while cannabis affects people differently than alcohol does, it still is dangerous to drive while under the influence. Any form of impaired driving is a crime in Alberta.

More Local News

Fort Sask RCMP gives information, treats at Candy Cane Checkstop

There were lots of smiles at this year's Candy Cane Checkstop in Fort Saskatchewan.

Local woman continues nearly 80-year-old tradition

Pat Conger has a unique tradition when decorating her Christmas tree.

Province funding millions into Alberta trails

The province is planning to give more money to help improve 12 Alberta trails.

Multiple collisions on local Highways

Highways weren't in good shape this afternoon (Dec.21).

Injured man rescued from rooftop

Strathcona County Emergency Services (SCES) were able to lend a hand... and their machinery.

Youth and seniors spend holidays together in SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is connecting youth and seniors during the holiday season.

Here's what the weather looks like for Christmas Day

This Christmas looks to be a little cooler than usual.

Business owner, MLA hopeful takes part in pro-pipeline convoy

Marvin Olsen was proud to be a part of the Nisku convoy.

Pets and Christmas decorations: a dangerous mix

While Christmas decorations are pleasure to look at, they can be a hazard for pet owners.

Fort High celebrates Christmas together with Family Feast

Fort Saskatchewan High School is creating a Christmas tradition.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login