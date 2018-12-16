December is Impaired Driving Month for the province.

934 people were killed as a result of alcohol or drug impaired driving in Alberta over the last decade.

"Impaired driving is still a huge issue in our communities," said Constable Amanda Foster with the Morinville RCMP.

Morinville held their annual Candy Cane Checkstop on Thursday (Dec.13). The fun initiative hands out candy canes to sober drivers. Residents may notice more police on the roads and more checkstops.

Never get into a vehicle with a driver that you suspect may impaired. Police encourage everyone to plan ahead before going out. Plan for an alternative way home, such as being driven by a sober friend, calling a cab, an Uber, or planning to stay the night.

The Alberta RCMP recently stated in a release that while cannabis affects people differently than alcohol does, it still is dangerous to drive while under the influence. Any form of impaired driving is a crime in Alberta.