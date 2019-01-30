RCMP arrest "well-known" thief in Sturgeon County

Three people, including a repeat offender, were recently arrested.

On Tuesday (Jan.29), the Redwater RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in Sturgeon County, where they found stolen ATV's, firearms and more.



Kenneth McLean, 37, was one of the men arrested. Police say he was " well-known " by them and violating his probation conditions.

McLean was previously arrested in March of 2018 following multiple oil field crimes in the Redwater area. He is now facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited and breach of probation.

Geordie Wilson, a 31-year-old from Redwater, was also arrested. He had existing warrants for break and enter, theft over $5000 and mischief.

No court date was given for either of the men.