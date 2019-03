The heavy snowfall is causing issues on area roads.

Strathcona RCMP are advising drivers to stay off of the highways during this time, especially Yellowhead Trail (Highway 16).

Police are dealing with a number of vehicles that have hit the ditch. Drivers can expect delays due to slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

If motorists have to travel, police ask they reduce their speed and check the weather and road conditions before heading out.