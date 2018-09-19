Morinville is without a skating rink temporarily.

The town released a statement on Wednesday (Sept. 19) saying they are experiencing a mechanical problem with the Ray McDonald Sports Center ice plant, causing ammonia levels within the ice plant room to increase intermittently.

"Consequently and in accordance with our standard operating procedures and OH&S policy, we decided to temporarily close the facility," the town said in the release.

Contractors are looking into the mechanical issues.

The facility will remain closed until the necessary parts have been replaced and the issues are resolved. No timeline was given.