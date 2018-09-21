Ray McDonald Sport Centre reopens

The Ray McDonald Sports Center in Morinville is back in business.

The rink had been closed since Wednesday due to an increase in ammonia levels. A corroded pipe had been allowing the gas to leak into the building.

"Once we received the parts, it was a quick replacement," said Claude Valcourt, director of public works for the Town of Morinville. "The contractor has managed to install the parts and test the system and it was tight. There was no ammonia leak of any kind happening so we're very pleased with that."

The building was officially reopened on Friday (Sept. 21), however the curling rink will remain closed until early next week.

Town staff will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend to ensure everything is in working order.