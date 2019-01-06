Rangers forward given academic scholarship at Mac's Tournament

Details
The Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary was more than just hockey for Daniel Keys.
 
Keys, a Grade 12 student at Ardrossan Junior/Senior High School and forward on the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers, was awarded a $1500 academic scholarship.
 
"My parents always told me to work hard for it all and that it's always important to get good grades."
 
In the classroom, the Ranger has an average of 97 per cent and still isn't satisfied.
 
"I always try to get the highest mark I can and I definitely cause a commotion over some of the questions I get wrong," added Keys.
 
The scholarship was awarded for post-secondary education based on academic excellence, role-model characteristics, attitude and future career planning.
 
"Danny is a very intelligent kid and he has very high expectations for his schooling," said Keys' head coach, Ty Valin. "As a staff, we're very proud of him. He's a great kid on and off the ice."
 
Five academic scholarships were handed out at the tournament. The other recipients were Dominik Cesarz, Lynden Grandberg, Sebastian Eger and Matthew Vogelaar.

