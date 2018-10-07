Rain, snow continue into Tuesday

Details
Category: Local News
There's a decent amount of the white stuff in the forecast early this week.
 
Expect upwards of five centimeters of snow over much of central Alberta Sunday night (Oct.7) and into early Monday morning. Below freezing temperatures may make the roads slippery.
 
As of 9 p.m., Titan Towing was reporting the Highway 15 bridge is icy and snow covered. They are also starting to get calls for help in the Redwater/Newbrook area.
 
Rain mixed with snow will fall over much over the region on Monday and Tuesday.
 
For the up to date forecast check here.

