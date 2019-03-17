Quilts of Valour makes a stop in Gibbons

Ten local veterans received a nice gift this weekend.

On Saturday (Mar.16) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 226 in Gibbons, 10 Canadian veterans received quilts from the Quilts of Valour.

"They initially were started out for World War II and Korean War veterans and it's now expanded across Canada," said Darren Longstaff, president of the Gibbons legion. "It's nice to see these veterans get their quilts that are done by volunteers."

Dale Cobal, Ian Grant, Randol Drangsholt, Philip Mooney, Yves Cormier, Mike MacIntosh, Robert Hurlber and Andrew Blaker all received quilts at the ceremony.

All veterans are eligible to be nominated for a quilt. To date, Quilts of Valour Canada has presented close to 12,000.

The event at the Legion in Gibbons was almost a full house, from families and friends to local mayors and councillors paying their respects.

"It means a lot to me, and I'm sure the other veterans as well, to see that our dignitaries do support the veterans. It's something that seems to lack quite a bit in a lot of places," added Longstaff.

Longstaff also said that, with the success of Saturday's ceremony, he expects another one to be held next year.