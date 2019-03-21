Public pool usage down in Redwater

Details
Category: Local News
Last summer wasn't the strongest for the Redwater Pool.
 
According to town manager Deb Hamilton, public pool usage was down by about seven per cent.
 
"We did have a few mechanical issues with the pool and the smoke caused some times when we had to close the pool. I think that had something to do with it as well," she explained.
 
Lane swim saw a drop in numbers as well.
 
However, swimming lessons and Aquasize increased significantly over the summer compared to previous years, with 186 participants in 2017 and 267 in 2018. Hamilton predicts a large factor was the additional session added, due to classes filling up so fast in previous years.
 
Participation in special events over the summer went up too, by nearly 10 per cent.
 
For now, the town has no predictions as to whether the numbers will increase or decrease in 2019.
 
The Redwater Pool was built in 1967, making it 52 years old in the summer of 2019.

