Province releases top baby names for 2018

The most common baby names of 2018 in Alberta were announced on Tuesday (Jan.15).

Olivia (235) was the most popular name choice for baby girls for the fifth year in a row, with Emma (230) and Charlotte (175) close behind.

Liam (225) reclaimed the top boy's name, taking the No. 1 spot back from Noah. Oliver (212) was the second most popular name, while Noah (199) dropped down to third.

Local resident Kim Buck said she had no idea her daughter's name would become so common when she named her Olivia eight years ago.

"My grandmother's twin was Olive, so we picked Olivia just to kind of freshen it up," Buck said. "But I didn't realize that it was going to be trending for five years."

Some of the more unique names were inspired by Marvel comics (Loki, Thanos, Captain), Star Wars films (Kylo, Leia, Anakin) and gemstones (Amethyst, Sapphire, Onyx, Diamond).

Service Alberta recorded 13,363 different baby names last year.Kyl