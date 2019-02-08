Details
Category: Local News
Low income residents will soon have a new option for safe and affordable housing.
 
On Friday (Feb.8), the province announced that it's investing $6 million toward a new apartment building in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The development is expected to provide around 83 one- and two-bedroom units for families and seniors with low income.
 
"Our government believes that every Albertan has a right to a safe, affordable home regardless of their income," said Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing. "Having a place to live is not just a nice to have — having a home is the foundation for a better life."
 
The four-storey building will be built on land donated by the city, located adjacent to the new Dr. Turner Lodge.
 
Currently in the design stage, the project will aim for energy efficiency and feature some accessible units, along with modern fire-suppression and safety systems.
 
"It'll give seniors an opportunity to interact with families who also need some help with affordable housing," added mayor Gale Katchur.
 
The Alberta government’s $6 million contribution is part of their $1.2 billion commitment in the Provincial Affordable Housing Strategy to build and restore 4,100 affordable housing units.

More Local News

Crews respond to house fire in Gibbons

The Gibbons and Bon Accord Fire Departments jumped into action Thursday morning (Feb.7).

Extreme Cold Warning to stick around till next week

Environment Canada isn't predicting the bitter cold to stop any time soon.

Redwater sees massive overnight theft spree

Police recently responded to more than a dozen complaints in a single night.

EINP transfers 25 bison to Flying Dust First Nation

It has been a busy start to the year for staff at Elk Island National Park (EINP).

New hemp facility focusing on educating the public

Members of the Canadian Rockies Hemp gave a presentation at last Bruderheim council meeting.

More repeat offenders arrested by Redwater RCMP

Two men have once again been arrested.

Fort Sask hosts regional emergency training

Around 60 municipal and provincial staff from around the region are training in Fort Saskatchewan this week.

Gibbons council approves nearly four per cent tax increase

Taxes are going up in the Town of Gibbons.

Body identified after snowmobiling incident

The person who was presumed dead in a Yukon snowmobiling incident has been identified.

Local support service gets new digs

The Lamoureux Support Services in Fort Saskatchewan have upgraded their home.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login