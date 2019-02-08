Low income residents will soon have a new option for safe and affordable housing.

On Friday (Feb.8), the province announced that it's investing $6 million toward a new apartment building in Fort Saskatchewan.

The development is expected to provide around 83 one- and two-bedroom units for families and seniors with low income.

"Our government believes that every Albertan has a right to a safe, affordable home regardless of their income," said Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing. "Having a place to live is not just a nice to have — having a home is the foundation for a better life."

The four-storey building will be built on land donated by the city, located adjacent to the new Dr. Turner Lodge.

Currently in the design stage, the project will aim for energy efficiency and feature some accessible units, along with modern fire-suppression and safety systems.

"It'll give seniors an opportunity to interact with families who also need some help with affordable housing," added mayor Gale Katchur.

The Alberta government’s $6 million contribution is part of their $1.2 billion commitment in the Provincial Affordable Housing Strategy to build and restore 4,100 affordable housing units.