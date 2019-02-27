Province moves foward with $10.7 million project in Morinville

The Alberta government is set to build new affordable home spaces in Morinville.

On Wednesday (Feb.27), health minister Sarah Hoffman, mayor Barry Turner and representatives from Homeland Housing took park in a ceremonial ground breaking to celebrate the start of the Morinville Affordable Housing project.

The $10.7 million project will include 48 one, two and three-bedroom units with an energy-efficient design.

"It's going to meet the needs of a lot of folks who are on fixed income or have less income than others," Hoffman said. "Making sure we have affordable housing is core to making sure that we can support strong communities."

In addition to the province’s contribution of $10 million, the Town of Morinville donated the land and provided $700,000 toward the project.

"This will bring much needed affordable and inclusive housing to the community, allowing more of our residents to stay in our community rather than having to access services elsewhere," Turned said.

On behalf of the province, Homeland Housing will manage the units, which are expected to be complete by the summer of 2020.

The investment is part of the government’s commitment to build and restore 4,100 affordable housing units through the Provincial Affordable Housing Strategy.