Details
Category: Local News
The group Women Rising got a big boost.
 
At the Mayor's Supper in Bruderheim on Mar.8, which also happened to be International Women's Day, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood presented a $20,000 cheque to support women in business.
 
The Women Rising group started in Bruderheim in 2018, members consist of local business women from Bruderheim, Sturgeon County and the surrounding area.
 
According to mayor Karl Hauch, over 67 per cent of business in rural Alberta is run by women.
 
"For the province to step forward with a significant contribution like that to support women in business, it was perfect," he said.
 
Members of the group include councillor Judy Schueler, who is an inspector for A Buyers Choice Home Inspections, as well as the owner of Thiel's Greenhouses, Nadine Stielow.
 
Despite the poor road conditions, over 120 attended the Mayor's Supper.

More Local News

Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new bridge

Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.

Province gives $20,000 to support local women in business

The group Women Rising got a big boost.

Strathcona County RCMP assist in major drug bust

Five people are facing charges after police seized more than nine kilograms of drugs in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

City warns of $100 fine for parking in alleyways

Fort Saskatchewan Municipal Enforcement is reminding residents not to park in alleyways.

Inter Pipeline planning new $600-million petrochemical project

While construction continues on Inter Pipeline's $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex, it isn't the only project they have in the works.

Fort Sask's average home price down about $1,000

The average home price remained relatively stable in Fort Saskatchewan last year, according to a recent report from Zoocasa.

Hospital staff gaining hands-on experience through practice centre

The Karol Maschmeyer Practice Readiness Centre is helping improve hospital services in Fort Saskatchewan.

Inter Pipeline gets $49-million from Government of Canada

Thousands of new jobs are coming to the heartland.

Local MLA not on board with Alberta separation

The province is better off as a part of Canada, according to MLA Jessica Littlewood.

Update: more than 4,300 people without power in Fort Sask

A major power outage struck the Fort.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login