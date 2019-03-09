Province gives $20,000 to support local women in business

The group Women Rising got a big boost.

At the Mayor's Supper in Bruderheim on Mar.8, which also happened to be International Women's Day , Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood presented a $20,000 cheque to support women in business.

According to mayor Karl Hauch, over 67 per cent of business in rural Alberta is run by women.

"For the province to step forward with a significant contribution like that to support women in business, it was perfect," he said.

Members of the group include councillor Judy Schueler, who is an inspector for A Buyers Choice Home Inspections, as well as the owner of Thiel's Greenhouses , Nadine Stielow.

Despite the poor road conditions, over 120 attended the Mayor's Supper.