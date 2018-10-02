Province changes road test rules

Changes are coming to the province's road test model.



Effective March 1, all driver examinations will be conducted by Government of Alberta employees. Fees for road tests for all classes of driver’s licenses will be standardized and services will be accessible at registry agent locations across the province.



Alberta is the only province in Canada with a completely privatized road test framework. According to the provincial government, the current system with limited oversight, can be vulnerable to many problems, such as inconsistent fees, poor service, reduced access in rural areas and an overall lack of integrity.

Prior to 1993, all driver examiners were government employees.



“We are taking action to change the way road tests are conducted to restore public confidence in the program. A government-run road test system will ensure high standards for safe, consistent, reliable service across Alberta.” said Brian Mason, Alberta's Minister of Transportation.



On average, Alberta Transportation receives seven complaints about driver examinations every weekday.

Other changes include:

- A call centre to receive complaints and coordinate responses effectively.

- Mobile driver examiners using tablet and GPS technology to enhance accessibility across the province, especially in rural areas.

- Online and in-person scheduling.

- Benefits and professional development opportunities for driver examiners.



More than 200,000 road tests for all driver’s licence classes were conducted in Alberta in 2016.