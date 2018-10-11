Fort Sask property taxes vs other Alberta communities

Details
Fort Saskatchewan homeowners are paying less in property taxes than people living in Edmonton, St. Albert and 13 other municipalities across the province.
 
Fort Saskatchewan sits at ninth place in a 24-city ranking of property tax rates recently released by real estate company Zoocasa.
 
The city earned the spot with its 0.78944 per cent property tax rate. That amounts to a $3,947 bill on a home worth $500,000. On a home of the same assessed value, residents of first-place Fort McMurray would pay $2,373.
 
Bottom-ranking Grande Prairie has the highest tax rate on the list. An owner of a $500,000 home in that city would pay $7,400 at tax time.
 
Zoocasa based its calculations on property tax rates published on municipal websites and August 2018 average home prices sourced from regional real estate boards.
 
See below for the full ranking.
 
PROPERTYTAXMAPTWOImages courtesy of Zoocasa.
 
PROPERTYTAXMAPTHREE

