Property crime in Gibbons down 19 per cent

Police gave Gibbons council good news on Wednesday (Jan.23).
 
Morinville RCMP Sergeant Chris Palfy presented at the latest meeting, informing town staff that property crime is down 19 per cent in 2018.
 
"It's like the saying '10 per cent of the population causes about 80 per cent of the crime,’" said Palfy.
 
The numbers include crimes such as break and enters, theft, fraud, arson and mischief. In 2017, the town saw 124 reports, in 2018, they saw 100.
 
"I'm hoping none of it's caused by people not reporting," said mayor Dan Deck. "It's really important to report everything so police can heat map and they can actually look at the areas."
 
The largest specific property crime that rose was vehicle thefts, going from six in 2017 to 13 in 2018. 
 
"The Ford F250s are always the easy ones to steal it seems," added Palfy.
 
Fraud was also slightly up, jumping from eight instances in 2017 to nine in 2018.
 
 
 
 

 

