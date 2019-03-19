Premier announces Alberta Election Day

Details
Category: Local News
The date is set for the next provincial election.
 
Premier Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday (Mar.19) Albertans will be hitting the poles on Apr.16.
 
The election should be one for the ages, as the NDP attempt re-election after their first ever majority win in 2015. This is also the first election Albertans will see the United Conservative Party, the merger between the Progressive Conservatives and the Wild Rose Party.
 
Candidates running for the Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville riding are Jessica Littlewood for the NDP, Jackie Homeniuk for the United Conservative Party, Ron Malowany for the Alberta Advantage Party, Marvin Olsen for the Alberta Party, Rebecca Trotter for the Green Party and Malcolm Stinson for the Freedom Conservative Party.
 
The advance poll days are:
- Tuesday, Apr.9
- Wednesday, Apr.10
- Thursday, Apr.11
- Friday, Apr.12
- Saturday, Apr.13
 
 

