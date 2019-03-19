Premier announces Alberta Election Day

The date is set for the next provincial election.

Premier Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday (Mar.19) Albertans will be hitting the poles on Apr.16.

The election should be one for the ages, as the NDP attempt re-election after their first ever majority win in 2015. This is also the first election Albertans will see the United Conservative Party, the merger between the Progressive Conservatives and the Wild Rose Party.

The advance poll days are:

- Tuesday, Apr.9

- Wednesday, Apr.10

- Thursday, Apr.11

- Friday, Apr.12

- Saturday, Apr.13