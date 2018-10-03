90+ hours of training for local pot shop workers

Details
Category: Local News
Getting educated on what's being sold is a top priority for retailers as legal cannabis inches closer.
 
Stores are working vigorously to set up shop in the Fort before the October 17 legalization date. While building construction is noticeable, the behind the scenes work may slide by some.
 
"All of our front-line staff, our managers and assistant general managers all undergo extensive training. They're training for 90 plus hours before they even enter the store," said Amy Stevens, Fire and Flower's lead for government and stakeholder relations.
 
"It primarily deals with cannabis, consumption methods and the different kinds of cannabis that will be for sale."
 
Fire and Flower, which plans to open it's doors on legalization day, will have their employees educated on THC, CBD, product forms, delivery methods, side effects and more.
 
The shop just off 99th Ave in the Fort will employ around 14 people.

