Fort Air Partnership (FAP) is preparing to set up its portable station in a new location.

After monitoring the air quality in Bon Accord since May of 2018, FAP's portable station is being moved to Chipman, where it will start operating on April 1.

FAP added the station last year in an effort to respond to emerging issues and monitor areas of the region's airshed that are currently underserved by their permanent monitoring network. The amount of time it stays in one place is determined on a case-by-case basis.