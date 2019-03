Be careful on your drive to work.

Reports from commuters on Friday (Mar.22) morning have said the fog is causing poor visibilty in the heartland and greater Edmonton area.

Titan Towing advises drivers to turn on their headlights and slow down for the conditions.

There is also a bit of a haze from the elevated pollution levels in the region, which caused Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Thursday.

The advisory has since ended.